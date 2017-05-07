Teens Accused of Animal Cruelty

An eastern Kansas teenager is facing animal cruelty charges related to three guinea pigs supposedly abandoned in rural areas, including one found in a mailbox.

Lyon County prosecutors have charged the 17-year-old girl with three counts of animal cruelty. Her name has not been released. A case involving an 18-year-old woman has been referred to prosecutors for consideration of possible charges.

Police say one of the guinea pigs was found April 26 in a mailbox and was taken to an Emporia animal shelter.

The guinea pig, affectionately named Rosita by the Emporia Animal Shelter staff, is still at the animal shelter as per Kansas Law. After 21 days, Rosita could be adopted out but we are told that the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter want to sponsor Rosita and take care of it there at the shelter.

Two other guinea pigs reportedly abandoned in woods have not been found.