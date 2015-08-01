Suspects Sought After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies was still underway early Thursday afternoon for one of two people who fled from a traffic stop along Interstate 70 about 25 miles west of Salina.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner told KSAL News that a passenger car was stopped for a traffic violation at around 6:30 Thursday morning. The car was stopped near the Ellsworth / Lincoln County line in the area of milepost 224 near the Lincoln Hill. During the traffic stop, two people fled.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the area to help in the search.

Gardner said one of the suspects, a white male, was caught by mid-morning. As of early afternoon the second suspect, a black male, was still being sought.

The agency is investigating the possibility that an involvement with illegal drugs prompted the suspects to flee.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.