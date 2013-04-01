Suspected Burglar Arrested

Investigators with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took a Salina man into custody in Wichita.

The arrest is in connection with a burglary at Mid-Kansas Underground that occurred in the early morning hours of January 10.

Lt. Michael Ascher tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Clayton Koochel was arrested in an area near Wichita State University and was in possession of a stolen Ditch Witch utility locator taken from the shop located at 1345 W. Old 40 Highway.

Two work trucks that were taken during the burglary were located last week near a burn pit on Smolan Road.

Lt. Ascher says more arrests are anticipated in the case.