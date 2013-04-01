ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 48 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 48 °F | Lo: 38 °F

Friday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 33 °F

Saturday

Hi: 54 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

Sunday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 24 °F

Monday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 36 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 45 °F 

Lo: 28 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
KSN

Suspected Burglar Arrested

KSAL Staff - January 19, 2017 11:22 am

Saline County Sheriff truck

Investigators with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took a Salina man into custody in Wichita.

The arrest is in connection with a burglary at Mid-Kansas Underground that occurred in the early morning hours of January 10.

Lt. Michael Ascher tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Clayton Koochel was arrested in an area near Wichita State University and was in possession of a stolen Ditch Witch utility locator taken from the shop located at 1345 W. Old 40 Highway.

Two work trucks that were taken during the burglary were located last week near a burn pit on Smolan Road.

Lt. Ascher says more arrests are anticipated in the case.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 