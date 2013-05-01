Suspect Used Key Swap in Theft

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who swapped keys on a key ring to steal a 2004 Chevy Tahoe.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of Gordine Auto Service at 500 W. North Street contacted police after realizing a thief had stolen a vehicle they had listed for sale.

Police say the suspect allegedly looked the Tahoe over last week after staff gave him the keys to sit inside the vehicle.

Apparently the thief replaced the key on the ring with a look-alike key – and returned later to steal the vehicle on Saturday.

The black, Tahoe is valued at $6,500 and has Kansas plate: 269 FPG.