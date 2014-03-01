Suspect Sought After Police Chase

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect after the subject led authorities on a dangerous high-speed pursuit in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

According to law enforcement, a police officer observed a white 2005 Nissan Maxima making an improper turn on the area of Crawford and Montrose, when the vehicle then pulled in to the McDonald’s on 701 S. Broadway.

The officer attempted to make a vehicle stop in the drive through of the business when the vehicle accelerated rapidly eastbound through the Sunset Plaza parking lot, then turning east on to Crawford.

The vehicle reached speeds of up to 55 mph as the driver led police through the streets of Montrose, Prescott and Phillips.

When the vehicle turned northbound on Phillips, the car hopped the curb and crashed in to the front yard of 720 W. Prescott.

The driver then fled from the scene where police were not able to catch up.

Salina Police say that they do have a known suspect that they are pursuing.

