Suspect Arrested for Credit Card Theft

A Smolan man was taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities located him on an arrest warrant.

Police had been looking for 26-year-old Sheldon Freeman after he allegedly used the numbers off a stolen credit card to stay at the Country Inn and Suites, 2720 S. 9th in early September.

Police say James Duncan from Newton contacted authorities when he noticed a room was being rented in Salina with his credit card information.

When officers went to check on the person in the room, no one answered and they found the room empty with a window broken out.

Freeman is now facing charges that could include criminal use of a financial card, theft of services and unlawful computer acts.

