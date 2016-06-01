Supreme Court Says School Funding Not Adequate

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that schools in the state are not adequately funded. The high court issued the ruling on Monday afternoon.

Back in the spring the Kansas Legislature passed a new school finance law phasing in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years. The high court rejected the state’s arguments that it was enough to provide a suitable education for every child.

The justices had ruled in March that the state’s then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate. Under the new law, the state was projected to spend about $4.3 billion on aid to its 286 school districts during the 2018-19.

The court told lawmakers to write a new school funding law before July of 2018.

