Sunflower Bank CEO Arrested

The CEO of Salina-based Sunflower Bank was arrested last month in New Mexico on possible charges related to a DUI arrest in Salina last spring.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that 54-year-old Mollie Hale Crater was arrested on January 27th and charged with driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor, and texting while driving, a petty misdemeanor. The suspended license stems from a Salina arrest in April of 2016. Saline County records indiacte that she was arrested at the time for charges that include driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, and unsafe turning or stopping for failing to signal.

The New Mexico newspaper, citing a police affidavit, reports that Carter was driving a silver Nissan on U.S. 70 in Las Cruces when she was allegedly seen texting by the arresting officer. “The vehicle was traveling next to me and the driver was texting and looking down,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. After pulling over the Nissan, the officer identified the driver as Carter and learned that her driver’s license had been suspended. According to the affidavit, Carter told the officer that she had a previous DUI arrest out of Kansas and had been ordered to have an interlock in her vehicle.

At the time of her arrest in Las Cruces, Carter told the officer that she was traveling to El Paso for business. She was placed under arrest without incident.

She was booked into jail, and released after posting a $2,000 secured bond. In her booking report, Carter’s occupation is listed as “CEO, Sunflower Bank.”

According to information from the bank, Sunflower Bank is a $1.7 billion community bank, offering a complete line of personal checking, saving, mortgage and loans options, as well as business deposit, loan, and treasury management services and trust and wealth management services.

Sunflower Bank is family-owned by the six children of H.D. “Joe” Hale and Joyce Vanier Hale, with Mollie Hale Carter currently serving as bank president & CEO.

Sunflower Bank is based in Salina with other locations throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri.

When contacted by KSAL News the bank said it’s their policy to not comment on the personal matters of employees.

Carter has been the CEO of Sunflower Bank for the past 12 years. She also has served on the board of directors for Archer Daniels Midland since 1996, and Westar Energy since 2003.