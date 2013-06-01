Students Collect Half Ton of Food

Salina South Drama Department photo

A group of students from Salina South High School collected nearly a half-ton of food Thursday night for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Students from the drama department joined in a statewide effort, and went door-to-door collecting food in a “trick-or-treat so kids can eat” effort.

Thousands of pounds of food were collected across the state.

Locally in Salina, over 900 pounds of food was collected.

The group will continue to accept food donations for the next several days.

