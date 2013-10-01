Storyteller to Highlight Friday Night Live

A storyteller and educator will highlight this week’s Friday Night Live concert in Downtown Salina.

Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

This week Friday programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue, with “BYOA” (Bring Your Own Art) at the Flower Nook Window Gallery from 4 to 7 p. m. Other visual-arts exhibits include the Cindy Mahanay exhibit at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Art-O-Mat unveiling at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe, from 5 to 7 p.m. The midtown First Friday Night Live venue, Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, features the exhibit “Infusing the Everyday with the Cosmic,” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There also will be music at Heart of Dixie, 109 N. Santa Fe, with Dex Umekubo and Dean Kranzler, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The featured First Friday Night Live performance event is accomplished storyteller and educator Karen Abul-Malik from New Jersey,performing under the moniker, Queen Nur. Abdul-Malik has shared her stories at venues including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Equity Theater on Broadway in New York City, and many locations in between. She has been the recipient of Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation’s Artist as Catalyst grant for her work with at-risk teens and women’s shelters. Abul-Malik also received the National Storytelling Brimstone Grant for an innovative community-based program.

She will be on stage with a guest percussionist at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., to share stories of African American heritage set to African drum beats. This will be an intimate and provocative setting to see such a talented and vibrant storyteller.

Admission is free for all November 4tFFNL events. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about Friday Night Live and First Friday programming for November and December.

