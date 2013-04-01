Stolen Truck Recovered, Arrest Made

A man accused of stealing a pickup while under the influence of drugs was taken into custody on Friday.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a family member called SPD after 44-year-old William Schiffbauer drove home in a truck that was not his early Friday morning.

Officers arrested Schiffbauer about 7am after he allegedly jumped into a 2003 Chevy Silverado with the keys inside and drove it off the lot from Salina Concrete, located at 1100 W. Ash.

The truck, owned by Lorin Gawith is valued at $5,000 and was recovered in the 1000 block of N. 9th undamaged.