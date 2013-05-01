Sting Nets 2 Arrests

The Salina Police Department in conjunction with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Bureau of Investigation made two arrests last week as part of a prostitution sting.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that Operation Life Saver is a nation wide program designed to find juveniles and victims of human trafficking by using online sites to find offenders.

Police arrested two women on prostitution charges who answered online requests and then traveled to a north Salina motel on October 12.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Sierra Dugan of Topeka and 26-year-old Amanda Bearden of Wichita in connection to the sting.