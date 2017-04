Arts Education Coordinator Stacy Ash discusses the Smoky Hill River Festival Tuesday morning.

All roads lead to the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Organizers Tuesday morning unveiled plans for the 2017 Smoky Hill River Festival. This years’ theme is River Festival: Road trip.

The popular Festival Jam will get things started Thursday night. The Big Band Dance will be back again as well, Friday night inside the Bicentennial Center.

Along with the mainstays, there will be plenty of new things this year.

Arts Education Coordinator Stacy Ash tells KSAL News is excited about the entertainment this year. She tells KSAL News that the headliners won’t disappoint. They include:

Friday night- Jakubi –Back by popular demand, Jakubi’s unique flavor comes from an irresistible combination of guitars, hip-hop beats and sailing synth rhythms. Flawlessly melding the sounds of a talk box one minute and reggae-inspired guitar the next, the band’s infectious, experimental songs are guaranteed to get everyone dancing

Saturday night-The Delta Saints – Steeped in rock n rolls building blocks country, R&B, soul and gospel The Delta Saints explore influences like Jack White, The Black Keys, My Morning Jacket, Band of Horses and Led Zeppelin. With a hard-hitting live show, this group will get you on your feet.

Sunday final act – The Brady Weston Band–The Brady Weston Band is pushing the envelope for country music and rock n roll. They have a unique blend of genres including delta blues, classic county and energetic rock that has had regional audience singing their praises. This group will provide powerful guitar licks and honest, heart-warming lyrics in a performance that will leave you in awe- a great way to close the Festival.

Ash says something new this year will be the “Hip Hop Wagon.”

There will be some changes, but festival food this year won’t disappoint. New food for festival goers to sample will include:

The Bombay Station – featuring Indian food

Abuelita’s Gypsy Kitchen – featuring vegetarian and Greek food

Dry Creek Buffalo Company Chuck Wagon – featuring buffalo burgers

Snowie Bus – shaved ice and ice cream bars

Salina Arts and Humanities Director Brad Anderson says there will be one big change this year. While gates will open at 10:00 each day, the live music won’t begin until 11:00.

There will again this year be a medallion search in the days leading up to the festival. It will begin on Friday, May 26th, with an event and concert during the noon hour at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park where the first clue will be released. Clues will be released daily until the medallion is found. Anderson got a laugh when he revealed where the medallion will be hidden, saying “it will be in the city limits, on public property.”

Smoky Hill River Festival Buttons go on sale May 1st. They will be sold at 25 locations in 20 cities around Kansas, and at 40 locations in Salina. Buttons are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate.

Anderson gave all of the credit for the continued success of the festival to seven staff members, twenty committees, and over 2,000 volunteers who work together.