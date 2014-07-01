SJMS Alum Returns Home

St. John’s Military School announces the appointment of Ryan Storck as the director of development and alumni.

Storck attended St. John’s from 2001 to 2005, graduating from the 117th Corps of Cadets.

“I look back on my high school years with a deep appreciation for the bonds of brotherhood that are formed on this campus- both then and now,” said Storck. “I am delighted to be a part of strengthening those relationships and serving the worldwide network of St. John’s Old Boys.”

“We are excited to have Ryan on board in this vital role,” said COL William Clark, St. John’s Military School President. “It is clear to one and all that the alumni and Old Boys of St. John’s have a bond that is found nowhere else. He will be a great addition to our leadership team.”

His office is located in Linger Hall. He can be reached directly at 785.309.5407 or ryans@sjms.org

