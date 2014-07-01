Side-by-Side Stolen From Straub International

Saline County Sheriff Office photo-2017 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Turbo ATV side-by-side.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen ATV side-by-side from Straub International at 3637 S. 9th St.

Authorities responded at 9:17 A.M. on August 5th. The business’ surveillance video was activated between 5:50 and 6:05 A.M. of that same day when movement was detected.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the stolen side-by-side is a 2017 four-seat Polaris RZR XP 1000 Turbo and valued at $27,500.

Soldan says that there will likely be damage to the front part of the vehicle, as the suspect rammed it between two other side-by-sides to leave the lot. The damage to the other vehicles is $1,500.

The owner of Straub International was notified by his alarm company when the surveillance video was activated.