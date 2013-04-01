ksal.com

Shots Fired, Blood Stain Found

KSAL Staff - October 2, 2017 1:12 pm

Salina Police

Salina Police are investigating after shots were fired near the former Throwbacks Bar located at 501 N. 5th Street, early Sunday morning around 4:35am.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol heard the gunfire and headed toward the area.

Police found three 40-caliber shell casings on the street and some blood smeared on the concrete.

The investigation is ongoing.

