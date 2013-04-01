Shots Fired, Blood Stain Found

Salina Police are investigating after shots were fired near the former Throwbacks Bar located at 501 N. 5th Street, early Sunday morning around 4:35am.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol heard the gunfire and headed toward the area.

Police found three 40-caliber shell casings on the street and some blood smeared on the concrete.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.