Shirtless Burglar Caught

A call from a concerned motorist Sunday morning led to the arrest of a man who was shirtless, wearing a stocking cap and holding a crowbar outside a business on State Street.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that deputies found 27-year-old Zachariah Behling of Salina inside Smoky Valley Concrete at 1700 W. State Street on Sunday around 10am.

Deputies say Behling shattered a window to enter the building and damaged a fishing boat with a hammer.

He also used the hammer to smash the interior of a company truck and stole a key an a pair of gloves.

Damage is estimated at $850.

Behling is now facing charges that could include burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.