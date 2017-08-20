ksal.com

Sheriff’s Office Searching Missing Crystal

KSAL Staff - August 8, 2017 10:17 am

Missing quartz crystal from 2785 W. State St. The decoration is 2-feet in height, 300-500 lbs and is valued at $2,500.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a giant rock that served as a yard decoration.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News the quartz crystal was taken sometime between August 2 and August 4 from 2785 W. State St. 64-year-old, James Brown is the reporting party.

The crystal is white in color, two-feet tall and weighs between 300-500 pounds. Soldan says that a two-foot circle of where the decoration used to sit is outlined in yard.

The quartz crystal is valued at $2,500.

 

