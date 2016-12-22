Sheriff: Suspects in Mississippi Slayings Arrested in Kansas

Authorities say two suspects in a deadly pawn shop robbery in Mississippi have been arrested in Kansas.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jamison Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia were arrested Wednesday in Geary County, Kansas, after a chase.

Both suspects are charged in arrest warrants in Mississippi with three counts of capital murder in a triple homicide Saturday at a pawn shop in Jackson.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says when deputies on Interstate 70 tried to stop a Dodge Charger with no displayed registration, the car sped away and crashed. Wolf says the woman was arrested in the car and the man was found hours later hiding in a vehicle a mile from the crash site.

It’s not immediately clear whether Townsend and Garcia have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.