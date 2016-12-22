ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 42 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 42 °F | Lo: 34 °F

Friday

Hi: 48 °F 

Lo: 24 °F

Saturday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Sunday

Hi: 61 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Monday

Hi: 40 °F 

Lo: 22 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 44 °F 

Lo: 28 °F

YMCA
Christmas Music Channel

Sheriff: Suspects in Mississippi Slayings Arrested in Kansas

Associated Press - December 22, 2016 11:12 am

Authorities say two suspects in a deadly pawn shop robbery in Mississippi have been arrested in Kansas.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jamison Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia were arrested Wednesday in Geary County, Kansas, after a chase.
Both suspects are charged in arrest warrants in Mississippi with three counts of capital murder in a triple homicide Saturday at a pawn shop in Jackson.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says when deputies on Interstate 70 tried to stop a Dodge Charger with no displayed registration, the car sped away and crashed. Wolf says the woman was arrested in the car and the man was found hours later hiding in a vehicle a mile from the crash site.

It’s not immediately clear whether Townsend and Garcia have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 