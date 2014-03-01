Several Ways Salina Can Help Hurricane Victims

There are several ways for people in Salina to help the hurricane recovery effort in Texas over the next several days.

Heartland Dermatology in cooperation with the Salina Area United Way and the United Way of Texas are collecting items, in an effort to fill a 20′ UHaul van that will be driven to Texas on Sunday.

Supplies being sought include:

Bottled Water

Dog and Cat food

Diapers

Canned goods

Bedding/Blankets (new and packaged)

Monetary donations can be given in form of check and made out to the United Way marked with “Harvey”Drop Offs:

Hays: Thursday August 31st 8-4pm at Heartland Dermatology 2707 Vine St 10 Hays, KS

Great Bend: Thursday August 31st 8-4pm at Heartland Dermatology 1017-C Jackson Square

Salina: Friday September 1st 8-5pm at Heartland Dermatology 828 Elmhurst Salina, KS

Salina: Friday September 1st 5-7pm at Salina Central High School Football game

Salina: Saturday September 2nd 10-3pm at your Salina Target

There is also a way to help pets. The Salina Animal Shelter and Orcheln’s are collecting dog and cat food to send down to help feed the furry pals impacted. The Salina Animal Shelter is accepting donations throughout the week, and at Orchelns on Sunday from 1-5 accepting donations.

On Tuesday, Rocking M Media Radio Stations partnering with the Salina Salvation Army, will be collecting funds. Radio personality Hannah Hold will go on the roof of the Salina Chic-fil-A restaurant and won’t come down until a minimum of $2,000 is collected.