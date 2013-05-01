Several People Injured in Interstate Crash

Several people were injured in a crash along Interstate 135 near Salina late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles including a tractor-trailer truck and an SUV, happened in the southbound lanes just south of the section of interstate that crosses over Centennial Road. After a collision, the tractor-trailer truck careened down a steep embankment and into a treeline.

Officials would not allow local media at the scene, nor would they offer any details about the crash.

According to scanner traffic, EMS transported at least two people to Salina Regional Health Center.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Critical Highway Accident Response Team appeared to be working at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.