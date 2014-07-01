ksal.com

Salina, KS

Fe for a cure

12th Most Wanted Arrested

KSAL Staff - September 26, 2017 11:15 am

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Satterfield has been caught. He was wanted for drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on September 2nd. The latest arrest now makes a dozen for the month

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,600 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Andre Satterfield – Felony Failure To Appear Distribution of Opiate / Distribution of Marijuana / Interference

 

 

Complete List of Salina’s Most Wanted

 

