Two More Most Wanted Arrests

A couple of more people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests incdule:

Princess Goudy – Felony Failure To Appear Poss Meth

Calvin Stewart – Felony Probation Violation Forgery X2 / Attempted Theft by Decption X2 / Felony Theft

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on September 2nd. The latest arrests now make 11 for the month

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,600 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Complete List of Salina’s Most Wanted

