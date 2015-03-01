Senior Center Patron Shares Art During Older Americans Month

The desire to do, rather than just exist, is what inspired Salina Senior Center patron Ron Johnson to create art.

Johnson’s art will be on display throughout May in the north end of the Dining Room in the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth, as a part of our Older Americans Month celebration. Operated by the Saline County Commission on Aging (COA), the Salina Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Because of the limited space in the Dining Room, Johnson plans to change out the pieces of art periodically throughout the month.

Johnson, who has been creating art for approximately eight years, explained that one day, he found himself disabled and with a choice to make: either he could sit and watch TV all day or he could do something constructive. Johnson chose the latter.

He started out by experimenting with various media, including painting, but said he has developed a liking for assemblage and collage, especially in the abstract. Johnson’s art includes a variety of found objects, from things he picks up off the sidewalk to images from magazines that catch his eye. Johnson said he also is starting a series of Haiga, a Japanese form combining poetry and art.

While each piece of his work has a special place in his heart, Johnson said that he is willing to sell his art, should someone be interested in purchasing it.

Throughout May, the COA and its facility, the Salina Senior Center, will have a variety of special activities to celebrate Older Americans Month. Schedules are available at the Salina Senior Center’s first floor Reception Desk or on the COA website at www.salinecoa.org . “Age Out Loud” is the national theme for this year’s Older Americans Month celebration.

—

Story by Leslie Eikleberry