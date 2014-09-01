Seminar to Focus on Senior Transition Years

“Transition Years” is the topic of a free half-day seminar that will feature speakers, an unused/unneeded medicine collection, vendor booths, prizes, entertainment, and food.

Golden Opportunities: Transition Years is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday (October 27, 2017), at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 Neal Avenue in Salina, and is complimentary to the public, thanks in part to our corporate sponsors: Salina Regional Health Center and Salina Senior Community Advisory Council. The event will be hosted by the Senior Community Advisory Council (CAC), a group of senior advocate professionals, including Accucare Tx, Angels Care Home Health, B&K Prescription Shop, Comfort Keepers, L&L Advisors, Market Place/ Saline Apartments, McCall Manor/ Windsor Estates, the Saline County Commission on Aging’s (COA) facility – the Salina Senior Center – and its Salina Meals on Wheels program.

Guest speakers for the seminar include Kelsey Pfannenstiel, Case Management, North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, and Cindy Hermes, Director of Outreach, Kansas Insurance Department.

Additionally, a deputy from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to collect unused/unneeded medications for proper disposal. A number of vendor booths will also be available, including those from Accucare Tx, Salina Senior Center/Meals on Wheels, Angels Care HH, Comfort Keepers, Midwest Hearing, B & K Prescription Shop, L & L Advisors, McCall Manor/Windsor Estates, Doterra Essential Oils – Christy Hull, Salina Public Library, Sunflower Adult Day Care, Market Place/Saline Apartments.

Entertainment will include a performance by the Silvertones, the Salina Senior Center’s mixed chorus; Larry Pankratz, juggler; and Mary Lutman, hula dancer. There also will be prizes and lunch hors d’oeuvres, all complimentary to those attending.

—

Story by Leslie Eikelberry / Salina Senior Center

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.