Scooter Stolen

A Salina man calls police after discovering his scooter was stolen from a spot he left it with an empty fuel tank.

Police say Jeremy Dunham was riding his yellow, Bronc scooter and ran out of gas in the 800 block of N. Broadway Monday evening around 8pm.

He told officers he left the bike in a field between the Airliner Motel and the Budget King Motel on Broadway.

When he returned with a gas can about 30-minutes later – the vehicle was gone.

The Bronc scooter is valued at $2,000.

