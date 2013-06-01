Saline County Sheriff’s Office to Assist in Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is working to help the victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Irma by teaming up with nonprofit, Secure the Call.

The sheriff’s office is a drop off location for people around central Kansas who wish to donate their old phones and accompanying chargers that still work, so they can then be shipped to the hurricane ravaged areas in the United States.

The organization, Secure the Call, will begin to distribute emergency phones to individuals living in Texas, Louisiana and Florida who have been affected by both recent hurricanes.

The phones will be given away free of charge and will enable recipients to make life-saving calls to local authorities and emergency services. This initiative is part of Secure the Call’s ongoing effort to ensure that all people have access to assistance when they need it most.

Phones can be dropped off at designated Secure the Call barrels located in stores, police stations and community centers around the country. Individuals interested in donating their phones, along with accompanying chargers, can visit www.securethecall.org to find drop-off locations near them.

Secure the Call is a nonprofit organization that has been in operation since 2003, working with local police groups and community organizations to provide a safe resource for senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.