ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 74 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 °F | Lo: 67 °F

Thursday

Hi: 90 °F 

Lo: 68 °F

Friday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Saturday

Hi: 83 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Sunday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Monday

Hi: 82 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Hospice of Salina
Wild Bill Contest

Salina Woman Hurt in Crash in Rain

KSAL Staff - August 9, 2017 4:35 pm

A Salina woman was hurt in a single vehicle crash in the rain  Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Kenya Rios was driving a 2010 Honda Civic, headed south on U.S. 81 Highway. She lost control in the rain, went off the right side of the highway, and struck a guardrail.

Rios, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 1:42 in the afternoon Wednesday, 1.7 miles north of the I 135/I 70 junction.

 

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 