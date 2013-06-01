Salina Woman Hurt in Crash in Rain

A Salina woman was hurt in a single vehicle crash in the rain Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Kenya Rios was driving a 2010 Honda Civic, headed south on U.S. 81 Highway. She lost control in the rain, went off the right side of the highway, and struck a guardrail.

Rios, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 1:42 in the afternoon Wednesday, 1.7 miles north of the I 135/I 70 junction.