Salina USD 305 Parent-Teacher Conferences This Week

Salina USD 305 students will be off a few days this week.

Salina USD 305 Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on Wednesday, October 18 after school at all USD 305 schools. Conferences will be taking place in the day and evening on Thursday, October 19 in all buildings. Elementary and middle school conferences are scheduled by appointment, please call the school offices for more information.

Parent-Teacher Conferences present a chance for parents and guardians to ask questions and hear how students are progressing. This meeting provides the time for teachers and parents to discuss what can be done to help students succeed. Please contact your school building for more information.

There is no school for all USD 305 students on October 19 and 20, 2017. There is no school for elementary students on October 23 due to teacher inservice.

