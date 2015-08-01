Salina To Celebrate King Legacy

Salina will recognize the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. Multiple events are planned.

As part of MLK Jr. Week, there is a community potluck on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue. Open to the public, the event will include performances by local spoken-word artists and musicians.

On Sunday a 3:30 p.m. church service, also at Sunrise Presbyterian, features Sheppard as guest speaker and solo artist, along with the New Dawn Singers and youth spoken-word performers highlighting Dr. King’s message of peace and unity. The 2017 King Week theme is “Forward Together.”

The following Friday, January 20, King Week closes out with a special edition of ONE MIC at Astra Books and Coffee House with Kansas City-based artist They Call Me Sauce, a rapper and community activist. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free of charge, supported by Friday Night Live.