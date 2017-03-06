Salina Students Headed Back to Class

Summer vacation is officially over for students in Salina.

In preparation of the new school year, school zone lights in Salina were activated last week. Teachers also returned to the classroom last week. This weeks, students return.

A special schedule will usher in the beginning of the new school year for Salina USD 305 students. Some students begin on Monday, and by Tuesday all students will be back in class.

Here is the schedule for the first week:

Monday, August 14, 2017 First Day of School for Grades K – 5, for Grades 6 and 9, and for new students. No School Grades 7,8,10,11,12.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 All Grade Levels Attend.

School Hours:

Elementary Schedule 8:30 – 3:25

Middle and High School Schedule 7:45 – 2:40

Other Salina area school districts are also set to begin classes. Start dates for Salina area schools include: