Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” Kicks Off

In conjunction with the biggest weekends of football games of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend efforts of the year to gather food for the hungry are underway. The 2017 Souper Bowl of Hope is here.

The Souper Bowl of Hope is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup. The soup is donated to five organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

The goal this year is to collect 51,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 51.

Organizers are doing something a little different this year, they are asking businesses to help. They say that the Salina Souperbowl of Hope needs your help. Organizers are asking businesses to collect soup and donations from now until Super Bowl Sunday which is February 5th. $25 will allow them to buy 60 cans of soup. You may bring your donations to the Salina Emergency Food Bank or call 825-4241 for pickup.

Volunteers will also be at Salina grocery collecting cans of soup.

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

