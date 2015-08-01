Salina Police Log 5-15

Police are looking for a stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen sometime between midnight and noon on Saturday. The owner told officers he parked the truck in the lot at Brown Mackie, 2106 S. 9th, locked with no keys inside. The truck is valued at $2,500 with Kansas license plate 688 KMV.

A burglar snagged a PlayStation 4 game center and damaged a 55-inch flat screen TV in an apartment in the 1000 block of E. Iron on Thursday. Police say the LG 4K TV was broken on the floor along with some headphones. Loss and damage is listed at $3,500.