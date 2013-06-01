Salina Police Log 10-30-17

Police are looking for someone who stole a bag of tools that were left unattended in the 200 block of E. Bond. An employee with USIC, a utility locating service left the bag around 8:15am and returned at 9m to pick it up. Police say the it had a transmitter and hand tools inside valued at $3,500.

A woman returned home from work to discover her Dell desk top computer, diamond ring and several necklaces had been stolen. Police say the burglary occurred at a home in the 900 block of Birch Drive sometime between 5pm on Thursday and 7am Friday morning. Loss is listed at $1,150.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.