Salina Players to Compete Against KU Seniors

A couple of Salina area high school graduating senior basketball players will get the opportunity to compete a final time on the hardwood, against some of the best graduating college talent in the country. The KU Barnstorming Tour is out on the road right now, and when it makes a stop in Wichita on Friday a couple of Saline County athletes will be a part of the action.

Kansas basketball players Frank Mason, Landen Lucas and Tyler Self are part of the barnstorming team, along with some other KU alumni. They will play against a team of high school all stars in a lighthearted exhibition game. Among the high school all stars will be Salina Central’s Brayden Neuschafer and Southeast of Saline’s Jackson Montgomery.

The game is this Friday at Wichita East High School at 2301 E Douglas Ave. Autographs begin at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $12. Proceeds go to East High Baseball