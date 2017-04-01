Salina PepperJax Grill Opens Next Week

PepperJax Grill will bring its grilling experience front and center to hungry guests as it opens its first location at 3015 9th Street on Wednesday, June 7. To celebrate the new restaurant, PepperJax is inviting guests to a special Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on June 20th.

PepperJax Grill restaurants have been firing up classic Jax Phillies with savory meats, such as Classic Steak or Smoked Brisket, served hot-off-the grill for more than 15 years in a welcoming ambiance. The menu also features Build-Your-Own Salads, Jax Philly Bowls and Loaded Fries. All entrees are made fresh-to-order and loaded with a guest’s choice of veggies and meat, sauces, and cheese, including PepperJax’s new signature Pepperjack Cheese Sauce.

The newest PepperJax Grill restaurant is located in South Salina at the Southeast corner of Ninth and Schilling Road and is at the heart of a growing section of the Salina community.

“Our new location in Salina is truly one-of-a-kind for PepperJax,” said Tim Casey, CEO of PepperJax Grill. “We’re introducing a few new, unique design features in Salina, and our commitment to great quality food, paired with our new look and feel will provide the ultimate dining experience.”

PepperJax will work with many community and school groups in a variety of events including its first partnership and fundraiser with the Military Affairs Council in conjunction with the restaurant’s opening. General Manager Ashley Strother, who has worked as a manager for PepperJax Grill in Manhattan, Kan. for the past three years, is thrilled to return to Salina with her family.

“We’re looking forward to becoming a partner in our surrounding neighborhood and to be a gathering spot in the community,” said Strother. PepperJax is a new member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce which will help orchestrate the public ribbon cutting scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Grand Opening Specials

Buy-One-Get-One Free Offer on all entrees for all guests available all Grand Opening Day, Tuesday, June 20.

Guests can enter to win a free mountain bike in June.

Gift Card Scavenger Hunt Giveaway: Every Friday in July, PepperJax will hide gift cards in or around popular Salina landmarks. The first to find the gift card will win $25 to PepperJax. Clues will be posted every Friday morning on PepperJax Facebook page.

August will kick-off free Bottomless Fries for high school students, who can enjoy unlimited fries with any entrée purchase while taking advantage of free wifi.

The restaurant employs more than 20 team members and is currently hiring for full- and part-time members starting at $9.50 per hour. Individuals interested in applying or learning more can visit www.PepperJaxGrill.com/careers.

ABOUT PEPPERJAX GRILL

PepperJax Grill opened its first location in Omaha, Neb. in 2002 and has been grilling up flavorful meats at the front and center of each restaurant ever since. The restaurants’ menus make a statement with its bold flavors bringing guests mouthwatering PepperJax Phillies, Philly Bowls, Salads, Loaded Fries and more. Today, with more than 40 locations and growing, PepperJax is committed to giving back to each neighborhood it serves and its partners. Experience the grill at any restaurant or learn more about PepperJax at www.pepperjax.com, www.facebook.com/PepperJaxGrill and www.instagram.com/pjaxgrill/