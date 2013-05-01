Salina Man Wins $20,000 Lottery prize

Michael Beasley won a $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch ticket.

A Salina man has 20,000 reasons to be glad he bought a lottery ticket. According to the Kansas Lottery, he won on top prize on a scratch ticket.

The 39-year-old has big plans for the money. He’s going to buy a motorcycle.

“I’m going to get myself a Harley-Davidson motorcycle!” said Michael Beasley. “I’ve already started looking to figure how what kind I’m going to get.”

Beasley won a $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch ticket he purchased this week at Lonestar Store 23 in Salina.

“I bought two Double Bonus Crossword tickets in the morning at another store and won two free tickets,” he told Lottery officials. “I took those tickets to Lonestar and got two more Double Bonus Crosswords, which I took home to pass the time.”

Needless to say, Beasley was quite surprised when he uncovered ten words on one of the tickets and realized he had $20,000.

“I’m still waiting to wake up!” said the happy winner. Beasley said he buys a few Crossword tickets every month, but plays no other lottery games.

“The most I’ve won before now was maybe $50,” he shared.

Beasley is a lifelong resident of Salina. He is single and employed by FedEx as a loader.

The store where Beasley got his winning ticket, Lonestar Store 23, is one of the top Kansas Lottery retailers in the state, selling more than $1.2 million in Kansas Lottery products last calendar year. Lonestar Store 23 is located at 100 N. Broadway in Salina.