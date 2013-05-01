Salina Man Accused of Child Molestation

A Salina Police investigation leads to the arrest of a man accused of sexually molesting at least three children.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Harold Weis was taken into custody on Friday after officers interviewed three male victims, ages 5, 9 and 11.

Police say the boys were allegedly molested inside Weis’s apartment at 1265 Faith Drive during a time frame between 2012 and August of this year.

Captain Forrester says the investigation is ongoing and that more victims could possibly step forward.

Weis is now facing multiple charges including 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 21 counts of criminal sodomy.

