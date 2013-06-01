Salina Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A man is jailed on charges of attempted first degree murder after allegedly assaulting a woman in a southwest Salina home.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, 28-year-old Alexander Mills was taken into custody around 10pm Thursday night after officers interviewed the woman at Salina Regional Health Center.

Police say the 26-year-old woman drove herself to the hospital for help after Mills allegedly strangled her until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulted her.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that it appears abuse of the woman has been going on inside the home for a lengthy period of time.

Mills is now facing charges that could include attempted first degree murder, rape and two counts of aggravated battery.

