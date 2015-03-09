Salina Juvenile Charged in Theft

A Salina juvenile has been arrested for breaking into a home, causing damage and stealing a Play Station 4.

Johnathan Hulse, 16, of Salina, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

On March 10th, Jeff Cobb, reported that a Play Station 4 was stolen and a window and screen had been damaged in his 924 Sherman home.

Cobb and his son were not home at the time of the theft, which occurred between noon and 2 P.M. on March 10th.

The Play Station then turned up the next day at the sports card store, ‘The Arena,’ where the business says an “unknown female” sold the gaming system.

Hulse had tried to sell the gaming system to the same business earlier, but was turned away because he is under the age of 18.

Hulse is awaiting an appearance in juvenile court.

The total damage and property lost value is $700.