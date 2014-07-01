Salina Flu Shot Clinic Planned

The first public flu shot clinic of the season in Salina is scheduled for this week.

According to the health department, a drive-thru-or walk-in clinic will be held on Wednesday at the 4-H Building from 11 am till 6 pm.

Drive-thru for Adults age 19 and older, sorry no children. Enter from the South near the water park entrance.

Walk-in for Adults and children 6 months and older. Enter the building through the West doors.

Persons with the following health plans, who bring their cards, may be covered; BC/BS; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C; KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower, Amerigroup, United Healthcare Community Plan)

Out of network insurance/no insurance – $38.00, payable at time of service

New vaccine this year covers four kinds of Flu. Hi-dose flu vaccine is available for those 65 years and older.

Officials say that it is important for everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot every year. The flu vaccine is specially reformulated every year to protect against the types of flu most likely to circulate this year.

