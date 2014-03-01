Salina Death Investigated as Homicide

Salina police late Monday morning identified the victim as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas.

The death of a Solomon man whose body was found in Salina is being investigated as a homicide. Salina police late Monday morning identified the victim as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas.

Lopez-Vargas was discovered deceased in Salina Sunday morning, in the backseat of a car in the Indian Village area of West Salina.

Police dispatch received a call alerting that there was a person who was possibly deceased, in a car. The call came in at 10:11 Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 Block of Seneca Avenue. They discovered Lopez-Vargas’s body in the back seat of a car, parked in a driveway.

Police say that they still are in the early stages of this investigation so very little information can be released.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

