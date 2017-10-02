Salina Crime Stoppers 2-10-17

On February 9, 2017, sometime between midnight and 6:00AM, unknown suspect(s) attempted to steal the ATM from Citizens State Bank in Gypsum, Kansas. The suspect wrapped a tow strap around the ATM and attempted to drive off with it. The attempt was unsuccessful.

At this time there is no loss or damages reported as a result of this attempted felony theft.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.