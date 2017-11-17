Salina Crime Stoppers 11-17-17

A pair of church burglaries that police believe are connected are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the Salina Police Department responded to the Grand Avenue Methodist Church, 304 W. Grand, Salina, Kansas, in reference to a burglary. It was reported that between Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 1:00 pm, and Friday, November 10, 2017, at 10:00 am, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the church. Taken during the burglary were an Inspiron Laptop, a guitar in case and guitar stand, 3 wired handheld microphones, 2 wireless microphones, 2 wireless microphone receivers, a lapel microphone with transmitter, 8 channel power mixer, 2 dual cassette players, and a transmitter for hearing aids. Total loss and damage were valued at $2100.

On Saturday, November 11, 2017, the Salina Police Department responded to the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. 9th, Salina, Kansas, in reference to a theft. It was reported that between Monday, November 6, 2017, at 9:00 am, and Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11:00 am, unknown suspect(s) stole several items from the church. Taken from the church were a Verdin Adagio 240 watt amplifier and a Verdin Adagio wireless remote transmitter. Total loss was valued at $1600

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

