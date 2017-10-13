Salina Crime Stoppers 10-13-17

A couple of vandalism cases, including vandalism at the Saline County War Memorial, highlight the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Drive, in reference to damage to property. It was reported that sometime between October 4, 2017, at 9:00 p.m., and October 5, 2017, at 8:45 a.m., unknown suspect(s) spray painted the Veteran’s Memorial located in the park.

Profanity and the names “Crash” and “King” were spray painted on the memorial.

Damage was valued at $1000.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department were sent to Central Kansas Mental Health Center, 809 Elmhurst, in reference to damage to property. It was reported that sometime between October 9, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., and October 10, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., unknown suspect(s) spray painted the names “Crash” and “King” in a parking lot stall.

Damage was valued at $50.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

