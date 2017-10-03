ksal.com

Salina Crime Stopper 3-24-17

KSAL Staff - March 24, 2017 8:44 am

On Friday March 17, 2017 between 6:45AM and 10:50AM, unknown suspect(s) broke into a residence in the 1000 block of S. Simpson Rd. Entry was made by forcing a door open.

A gold diamond wedding ring and a substantial amount of misc. costume jewelry was stolen. The costume jewelry consisted of necklaces, rings, bracelets and watches.

Total loss is approximately $2000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

