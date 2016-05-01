Salina Area Technical College Partnering With National Guard

The Kansas National Guard and Salina Area Technical College are creating a new partnership.

According to the school, the two have created a new program, called Synchronous Training and Academic Credit (STAC), which will allow service members to earn college credit for their military training in welding and machining. Following that training, they will have the option and go on to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies degree from the college.

A signing ceremony to formalize the agreement is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Kansas Regional Training Institute office at 2750 Scanlan Avenue. The event will include Kansas Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli and Salina Tech President Greg Nichols.

This agreement will allow soldiers training for the Army’s Allied Trade Specialist career path at the Regional Training Institute to be enrolled concurrently at Salina Tech, earning college credits for that military training.

The Allied Trade Specialist training blends welding and machining, and service members can earn up to 30 credit hours in those two fields during their training. Following that specific training, they will have the option to take additional machining classes, general education classes and electives online through Salina Tech to earn an Associate Degree.

They believe this program is the first of its kind in the nation, and may serve as a model to guide other military training sites and local colleges in creating similar partnerships.