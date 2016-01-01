Roll Over Accident Sends Salina Man to Hospital

Saline County Sheriff Office

A single car crash on Interstate 70 sent a Salina man to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Ascher, 20 year-old Santos Reyes-Lopez was traveling eastbound on I-70 at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, when his 2008 Pontiac passenger car’s front tire blew out.

The result of the tire blowout caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car then hit the median and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its tires.

Reyes-Lopez–who was wearing his seat belt–was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The accident happened at mile-marker 257 on I-70.

