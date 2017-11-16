Rene Young Reappointed Chief Judge

A Salina judge has been reappointed as a local chief judge.

According to the Kansas Supreme Court, Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss says that the high court has reappointed Judge Rene Young to a two-year term as chief judge of the 28th Judicial District, effective January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2019.

Young has served as a district judge in the 28th Judicial District since 2006 and chief judge since 2015. She presides over cases in Saline and Ottawa counties.

“We are glad that Judge Young agreed to serve another two years as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 28th Judicial District,” said Nuss.

“I appreciate the Supreme Court’s confidence in me to continue serving as chief judge in the 28th Judicial District,” Young said.

Before becoming a judge, Young practiced law in Salina for 20 years. She is a graduate of Washburn University School of Law. Before law school, she worked as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit for a Salina hospital.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.

