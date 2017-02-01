Ready to Run “Fe For a Cure”

Officials are ready for hundreds of people to lace up their shoes and run or walk down Santa Fe Saturday morning to help in the fight against cancer. One of the major roads in Salina will be closed to traffic Saturday morning for the “Fe for a Cure” event.

Fe for A Cure is a 5K point to point race/walk through the heart of Salina, down Santa Fe Avenue from St. John’s Military School to Kansas Wesleyan University. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Breast Cancer Patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

By mid-week this week, about 700 people were signed up. Organizers say that walk-up registrations are welcome.

The event previously was held in October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s being held in September this year to highlight all forms of cancer

All participants are asked to park park at KWU/ University, University United Methodist Church, or at St Mary’s Church. Courtesy shuttles will take everyone to the starting point. The shuttles will leave from Claflin and 4th Street.

After the race, stick around for the live music, pancake feed, race awards, refreshments, and fun for the whole family on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. morning.

Race Schedule

7 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Onsite registration and packet pick-up at Kansas Wesleyan 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Shuttle service available from Kansas Wesleyan to St. John’s 8:45 a.m. Race Announcements and Survivor’s Welcome 9:00 a.m. Race Begins

